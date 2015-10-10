Bureaucrats told not to inaugurate public works

After complaints against bureaucrats allegedly undermining authority of public representatives, Rajasthan government on Friday issued instructions to bureaucrats to not inaugurate public works or wear garlands on such occasions.

Chief Secretary C S Rajan has said in a circular that in government programmes, campaigns, inauguration of public buildings and other such events, bureaucrats should not wear a “safa/mala” (garland). Also, they should not inaugurate, unveil, or lay foundation stones at such events or have their names on the epigraphs. Instead, they should ensure such inaugurations are carried out by public representatives. Rajan also asked them to not make “unnecessary announcements” or give assurances for public works which cannot be done.

BJP workers said party MLAs and MPs often complain of bureaucrats undermining their authority.

