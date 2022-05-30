scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Black ink thrown on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru

Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government.

By: PTI | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 30, 2022 3:07:54 pm
Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

Miscreants on Monday threw ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event organised by a farmers’ organisation at the Gandhi Bhavan here.

Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and the miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs.

Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government.

“The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government,” Tikait told reporters.

Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

