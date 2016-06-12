BJP’s national executive meeting begins in UP, PM Modi, Amit Shah to strategise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah. (PTI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah. (PTI photo)

The BJP will begin its two-day national executive meeting in Allahabad on Sunday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, senior members of the Union Cabinet, Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states and members of Parliament will be in attendance.

At the meeting, party leaders are expected to formuate its strategy for the next round of assembly elections in several states, including the electorally important Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi and party president Shah will inaugurate the session, post which, Shah will address the inaugural session. The BJP president will also convene the inaugural session of the national office bearers’ meeting.

Prime Minister Modi will address the meeting’s concluding session on Monday. He will also address a public rally at the Parade Ground.

New inductions into National Executive

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who defected from Congress to BJP and played a key role in its big Assam win, and former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, were on Saturday inducted into the National Executive.

BJP brought several new faces to its key body, the highlight being some former Congress leaders, including former Odisha Chief Minister and tribal leader Giridhar Gamang and party leader KV Singh Deo, also from that state. Deo is a former state party chief.

The party also inducted into the National Executive several of its former state unit chiefs, including Laxmikant Bajpai of Uttar Pradesh, Prahlad Joshi of Karnataka, V Muraleedharan of Kerala, Kamal Sharma of Punjab and Chaoba Singh of Manipur. All these four leaders were heading the party in their states until recently.

Party sources said these leaders were inducted keeping in mind their “stature”, the need to the strengthen party in states like Odisha and the to make the body more representative.

All former party chief ministers are permanent invitees to the National Executive but Bahuguna, a former Congressman, and Gamang were inducted to give them an equal status, they said.

Bajpai, a Brahmin, has been made a member of the body as the party wants to consolidate the community’s votes in its favour. Constituting more than 10 per cent of UP’s population, Brahmins play a crucial role in the elections and it was their votes that had tilted the scale in Mayawati’s favour in 2007.

