BJP to launch movement in West Bengal to protest against post-poll violence

Dilip Ghosh during West Bengal State BJP `Raising Day`programme in Kolkata on November 30, 2015. (Source: Express photo) Dilip Ghosh during West Bengal State BJP `Raising Day`programme in Kolkata on November 30, 2015. (Source: Express photo)

The two-day BJP state working committee meeting in Siliguri in North Bengal resolved to launch a movement in protest against post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to put an end to such attacks on opposition, the meeting on June 18 passed a resolution which called for a movement to stop such atrocities.

In another resolution, the meeting referred to the attack on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh and called upon the Sheikh Hasina government to put a halt to such attacks.

Watch Video: What’s making news

The resolution, however, appreciated the steps already taken by the Awami League government in this regard.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was present as an invitee in the deliberations which was also attended by Union Minister JP Nadda and party’s all India General Secretary Siddharth Nath Singh on the inaugural day.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over BJP’s performance in the assembly elections in West Bengal and said it was better than previous results.

Nadda had told the media on June 17 before leaving that the state, the state unit will be provided with all support to keep the momentum in the TMC-ruled state.

Meanwhile, the BJP working committee meet in an organisational revamp divided the states in five zones and brought in a few new faces.

Significantly GJM leader Roshan Giri attended the BJP meeting as a guest.

The meeting took place in Siliguri in the wake of the saffron party’s improved showing in North Bengal, a BJP leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App