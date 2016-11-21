BJP leaders had beforehand info of demonetisation: Ramnarayana Meena

Taking a dig at his own party, Meena said, “The Congress leadership is currently weak and has failed to take action against indisciplined leaders and workers.” Taking a dig at his own party, Meena said, “The Congress leadership is currently weak and has failed to take action against indisciplined leaders and workers.”

Congress leader Ramnarayan Meena on Monday alleged that top BJP leaders and industrialists had beforehand information of demonetisation and deposited their money in banks. “There should be a high-level inquiry by a retired judge into the deposits made in SBI before the demonetisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also apologise to the nation for the death of 55 people while standing in queues to exchange notes,” he told media. The four-time MLA termed the demonetisation move of the Modi-led government as “unplanned” and “insensible”.

“Top BJP leaders and industrialists from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lobby were well aware of the demonetisation move and had deposited their money in SBI,” he alleged, demanding an inquiry on lack of preparations by the RBI to facilitate the exchange of notes.

“Today money has no value and tomorrow land will have no value. The efforts of the Modi government is to control and annexe repressively and demonetisation is part of it,” Meena claimed.

Taking a dig at his own party, Meena said, “The Congress leadership is currently weak and has failed to take action against indisciplined leaders and workers.”

“Narendra Modi’s effect will fade away once action is taken against indisciplined leaders,” he said.

