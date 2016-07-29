Schools of scandal: Bihar government cracks down, will cancel affiliation

Scholar Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Jalalpur is a two-room godown that doubles up as a waiting stop for ‘shared autorickhaws’. (Express Photo: Santosh Singh) Scholar Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Jalalpur is a two-room godown that doubles up as a waiting stop for ‘shared autorickhaws’. (Express Photo: Santosh Singh)

THE Bihar government has directed the state’s school examination board to “immediately de-affiliate non-existing and non-functional” schools and inter-colleges from the 196 that were granted affiliation to conduct plus-two courses over the last two years when Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh, who was arrested for his alleged role in the ‘toppers scam’, headed the board.

Education Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary told The Indian Express on Thursday that he has also asked officials to identify district education officers and Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officials responsible for granting affiliation to schools without basic infrastructure.

The move came hours after the publication in The Indian Express of the first of an ongoing series of investigative reports on such schools across eight districts, starting from Nalanda and Saran, the political bastions of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Choudhary said that the JD(U)-RJD government was “startled and dismayed by the findings of the report in The Indian Express”.

“We have asked the Education Secretary to send a team to Nalanda and Saran immediately… such schools may soon face de-affiliation after the inspection report. A thorough inspection of Class XII schools given affiliation during last two years is already underway and we expect a complete report by this month-end,” he said.

“It’s not just the district education officers but the BSEB’s affiliation committee members, too, who will be held responsible for giving affiliation to such schools without verifying their credentials,” said the Education Minister.

Choudhary said that it was the “duty of the committee” to verify the inspection reports of the DEOs based on which the schools were granted affiliation to run plus-two courses.

“The process could have been influenced by the unscrupulous education mafia. We have started the clean-up exercise and several heads will start rolling soon,” he said.

Choudhary said that the government has initiated corrective measures to clean up the education system, including the implementation of bar-coding on answersheets and marksheets to prevent duplicacy.

“Once the answersheets are bar-coded, evaluators will not know the identity of students… the answersheet cannot be changed, too. Similarly, marksheets and certificates will be bar-coded from the next academic session so that anyone can verify the authenticity of degrees given by the Bihar board,” said the minister.

“The government had faced enough embarrassment and will turn this expose into an opportunity to clean up the system,” he said.

Bihar police have arrested at least 28 alleged accused in the “toppers scam”, including former BSEB chairman Singh, under whose two-year tenure 196 plus-two and intermediate institutions running plus-two courses were granted affiliation, and local officials who allegedly substituted answer sheets to help students get better marks.

Also in jail is Amit Kumar alias Bachha Rai, the alleged kingpin of the scam and owner of Vishun Rai (VR) College in Vaishali, which produced three toppers among the 13 this year, all of whose results were later cancelled.

Patna SSP Manu Maharaj, who is heading a special investigation team to probe the scam, told The Indian Express: “We have been looking for family members of the toppers and two science toppers. Arrest warrants have been issued for four members of Bachha Rai’s family, including his wife Sangeta Rai, who were part of the VR College management committee. We are also looking for the state science topper in 2015, from VR College.”

