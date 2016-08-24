Bihar flood victims protest over inadequate relief

Protests by flood victims continued across Bihar for the third day on Wednesday against inadequate assistance provided to them by the state government. The protesters blocked roads and heckled district officials, expressing their anger over the quality and quantity of government aid. At several places in Patna district, protesters gave vent to their anguish.

“There are reports of protests by flood victims demanding relief in Barh sub-division, Bakhtiarpur, Mokamah, Bihta, Maner and Danapur,” an official said.

According to the official, protesters demanded food and cattle fodder at the relief camps. “Flood victims have blocked the National Highway-80 in Mokamah and NH-30 near Maner in Patna,” an official said.

In Barh sub-division, flood victims staged a dharna on Wednesday to protest lack of relief. The protesters blocked the road in Bachwara in Begusarai district, demanding adequate relief. They also protested in Munger and Bhojpur districts.

In the last few days, block development officers and circle officers have faced the fury of flood victims. Hundreds of flood victims gheraoed the circle officer in Raghopur in Vaishali district.

The flood-hit people in Nathnagar in Bhagalpur staged a protest as well. Similar protests were staged in Samastipur, Khagaria and Aurangabad.

Vayasji, Principal Secretary of the Bihar Disaster Management Department, said the water level in the Ganga may rise and that will affect people in the lowlands along the river. The government has alerted officials to keep a close watch on the situation. Till date, floods have claimed 23 lives, including 11 in Bhojpur alone.

About 900 officials of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the flood-hit districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered cancellation of leave of police, administrative officials and engineers. The Chief Minister also directed officials to speed up rescue and relief operations.

