Bihar election results: Congrats pour in from friends and foes

As the Grand Alliance alias Mahagathbandhan leads in the Bihar polls counting, here are some top reactions on Twitter.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: Nov 8, 2015, 16:53

JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar is set to rule Bihar for another five years. JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar is set to rule Bihar for another five years. (Source: Express file photo)

Putting up a stunning show, the JD(U)-led grand alliance was well on the road to gaining a thumping majority in the Bihar assembly and was set to defeat the BJP-led NDA convincingly.

As the Mahagathbandhan marched for a sure victory, greetings and congratulations across political parties poured in for JD- U chief Nitish Kumar on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions on Grand Alliance’s lead in Bihar:

A Nitish-Lalu Wave
The unsigned blog: How BJP learnt the difference between average and marginal, the hard way
