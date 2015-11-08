Bihar election results: Congrats pour in from friends and foes

Putting up a stunning show, the JD(U)-led grand alliance was well on the road to gaining a thumping majority in the Bihar assembly and was set to defeat the BJP-led NDA convincingly.
As the Mahagathbandhan marched for a sure victory, greetings and congratulations across political parties poured in for JD- U chief Nitish Kumar on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions on Grand Alliance’s lead in Bihar:
गरीबों, मजलूमों, उपेक्षितों और समस्त बिहारवासियों को मैं नतमस्तक होकर इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए कोटि कोटि धन्यवाद देता हूँ.
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 8, 2015
बिहार के गरीब-गुरबों,उत्पीड़ितों,पिछड़े-दलितों ने देश की राजनीति को एक नया व सुखद मोड़ दिया है. जनता के इस अभूतपूर्व समर्थन को नमन करता हूँ
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 8, 2015
Had a telephone conversation with Shri @nitishkumar & congratulated him on the victory.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2015
श्री नीतीश कुमार और श्री लालू प्रसाद यादव को बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव जीतने पर बधाई देता हूँ।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2015
हम बिहार की जनता के जनादेश का सम्मान करते हैं | नई सरकार को मेरी शुभकामनाएं कि वह बिहार को विकास के पथ पर आगे ले जाए |
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2015
Spoke to Shri @NitishKumar over the phone and congratulated him on his party’s victory in Bihar assembly elections
— Rajnath Singh (@BJPRajnathSingh) November 8, 2015
Congratulations to Lalu ji, Nitish ji, people of Bihar & India. The bitterness the BJP tried to inject was defeated. @cpimspeak
— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 8, 2015
Heartiest congratulations on a well deserved victory @NitishKumar sahib. Your victory will prove critical for the nation in the days ahead.
— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) November 8, 2015
इस एतिहासिक जीत के लिए बहुत बहुत बधाई हो नीतीश जी
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2015
Congratulations @NitishKumar ji, Lalu ji & your full team. And all my Bihar brothers & sisters. Victory of tolerance, defeat of intolerance
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2015
Congratulations to JDU, RJD, and Congress for the hard work and historic win in Bihar elections..!!! @NitishKumar #BiharResults
— Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) November 8, 2015
Congratulations to the people of Bihar, to Nitishji,to Laluji,to the Congress leaders &karyakartas & the Mahagathbandhan on this victory
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 8, 2015
Wishing great luck to our victorious friends and appealing for introspection to our people. The writing was always on the wall.
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2015
It appears that the issue of Bihari vs Bahari (and Bihari Babu’s absence) has been settled once and for all.
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2015
Congratulations to Laluji & Nitishji for this victory in Bihar elections.We bow before people’s mandate.
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 8, 2015
I congratulate @NitishKumar ji, @laluprasadrjd ji &Bihar for the grand success.Our support is with you for the devlopment of Bihar.
— Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) November 8, 2015
Congratulations to Nitishji and Laluji on their historical victory.
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 8, 2015
Heartiest Congratulations Nitishji @NitishKumar for a spectacular hat trick win. I’m sure Bihar will march ahead under your leadership.
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 8, 2015
We respect the mandate of the people of Bihar. Congratulations to Nitish Kumar.
— Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) November 8, 2015
Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on the election victory. May the next 5 years bring prosperity & inclusive growth to the people of Bihar
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 8, 2015
नीतीश जी, लालू जी, सोनिया जी और राहुल जी को हार्दिक बधाई। बिहार ने ९१-९२ में अडवाणी जी का रथ रोका और अब मोदी का। बिहार की जनता को भी बधाई।
— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 8, 2015
Every election is ‘lesson & message’ for political parties-“no defeat is last defeat, no victory is last victory”. Salute to Bihar’s mandate
— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) November 8, 2015
