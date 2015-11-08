Bihar election results: Congrats pour in from friends and foes





JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar is set to rule Bihar for another five years. (Source: Express file photo) JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar is set to rule Bihar for another five years. (Source: Express file photo)

Putting up a stunning show, the JD(U)-led grand alliance was well on the road to gaining a thumping majority in the Bihar assembly and was set to defeat the BJP-led NDA convincingly.

As the Mahagathbandhan marched for a sure victory, greetings and congratulations across political parties poured in for JD- U chief Nitish Kumar on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions on Grand Alliance’s lead in Bihar:

गरीबों, मजलूमों, उपेक्षितों और समस्त बिहारवासियों को मैं नतमस्तक होकर इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए कोटि कोटि धन्यवाद देता हूँ. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 8, 2015

बिहार के गरीब-गुरबों,उत्पीड़ितों,पिछड़े-दलितों ने देश की राजनीति को एक नया व सुखद मोड़ दिया है. जनता के इस अभूतपूर्व समर्थन को नमन करता हूँ — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 8, 2015

Had a telephone conversation with Shri @nitishkumar & congratulated him on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2015

Congratulations @NitishKumar ji, Lalu ji & your full team. And all my Bihar brothers & sisters. Victory of tolerance, defeat of intolerance — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2015

Congratulations to JDU, RJD, and Congress for the hard work and historic win in Bihar elections..!!! @NitishKumar #BiharResults — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) November 8, 2015

Congratulations to the people of Bihar, to Nitishji,to Laluji,to the Congress leaders &karyakartas & the Mahagathbandhan on this victory — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 8, 2015

Wishing great luck to our victorious friends and appealing for introspection to our people. The writing was always on the wall. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2015

It appears that the issue of Bihari vs Bahari (and Bihari Babu’s absence) has been settled once and for all. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2015

Congratulations to Laluji & Nitishji for this victory in Bihar elections.We bow before people’s mandate. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 8, 2015

I congratulate @NitishKumar ji, @laluprasadrjd ji &Bihar for the grand success.Our support is with you for the devlopment of Bihar. — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) November 8, 2015

Congratulations to Nitishji and Laluji on their historical victory. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 8, 2015

Heartiest Congratulations Nitishji @NitishKumar for a spectacular hat trick win. I’m sure Bihar will march ahead under your leadership. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 8, 2015

We respect the mandate of the people of Bihar. Congratulations to Nitish Kumar. — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) November 8, 2015

Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on the election victory. May the next 5 years bring prosperity & inclusive growth to the people of Bihar — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 8, 2015

नीतीश जी, लालू जी, सोनिया जी और राहुल जी को हार्दिक बधाई। बिहार ने ९१-९२ में अडवाणी जी का रथ रोका और अब मोदी का। बिहार की जनता को भी बधाई। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 8, 2015

Every election is ‘lesson & message’ for political parties-“no defeat is last defeat, no victory is last victory”. Salute to Bihar’s mandate — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) November 8, 2015

