Bihar Assembly: To push road construction, MLA comes to house in vest

Bihar: Vinay Bihari (centre) outside the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. (Express Photo) Bihar: Vinay Bihari (centre) outside the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. (Express Photo)

BJP MLA from Lauria in Bihar’s West Champaran district, Vinay Bihari came to House in vest and shorts demanding construction of roads in his constituency.

When he was not allowed inside the Assembly, he sat outside in protest. Bihari claimed that he has been moving in his constituency in vest and shorts for over a month because he vowed not to dress normally till his demand was fulfilled.

Bihari said he had decided to raise his demand inside the Vidhan Sabha. “Since I was not allowed inside, I would continue to protest here till the winter session concludes. I have been demanding construction of a road connecting Betia and Ratwal and passing through Manuapul and Yogapati,” said the MLA.

Bihari said people might laugh at his “dress sense”, but he has been left with little choice.

“The road has been sanctioned. The land acquisition process is complete and the detailed project report is ready. Yet, there is no movement,” said Bihari. Meanwhile, Assembly sources said MLAs had to maintain decorum and cannot be allowed to attend proceedings in vest and shorts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App