Beheading remark: Congress, Left slam Ramdev

The Congress and the Left Monday condemned yoga guru Ramdev for saying that if the country didn’t have laws, “we would have decapitated lakhs” for refusing to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Slamming Ramdev for a “deliberately provocative” statement, Congress’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala said: “It is in complete negation of not only law of the land, but an intentional provocation towards the people for resorting to the path of violence. It is reprehensible and condemnable.”

The party also called it an attempt to divert attention from the failures of the Narendra Modi government.

“The idea is very simple — the BJP and RSS want to divert attention from principal issues of governance and paralysis of governance,” added Surjewala.

The CPM, meanwhile, asked authorities to book Ramdev for his “rabidly communal stand”.

“The climate of hate and intolerance being created is also illustrated by the rabidly communal stand of Ramdev when he said that he would have cut off the heads of those who do not shout the slogan hailing Bharat Mata,” the CPM politburo said. “This speech is an incitement to violence and communal hatred. The authorities concerned should immediately file a case,” the party added.

