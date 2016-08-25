Bengal to distribute saplings on birth of every girl child

With an aim to spread awareness about the importance of planting trees, the West Bengal government has announced that at the birth of every girl child, it will provide her family with a sapling. The sapling will be planted and nurtured by the family and also named after the newborn.

Officials said the forest department has started speaking to health officials in districts about the scheme, which is the brainchild of CM Mamata Banerjee.

“The idea is to encourage the families to nurture trees in the same way in which they nurture their daughters. Another objective is to augment the number of institutional deliveries in the state,” said an official.

State Forest Minister Binay Krishna Barman said, “The forest department has collected data from health district officials to know how many children are born in a hospital each month. On the basis of this data, saplings will be dispatched to hospitals, which will hand them over to families of newborn girls during their release.”

