Bains brothers confirm alliance with AAP

Breaking away from cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Awaaz-e-Punjab, independent MLAs from Ludhiana Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains formally announced their alliance with the AAP on Monday. Welcoming the alliance, AAP state in-charge Sanjay Singh said the brothers’ recently registered Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and his party would contest the Assembly elections together to rout the Badals and the Congress.

According to the seat-sharing formula arrived at by the two parties, LIP will contest five seats. Simarjit Singh Bains said they did not want to go with the Congress because its state chief Captain Amarinder Singh was “the carbon copy of Badals”.

The two parties have reached a consensus for fielding a candidate of Bains’ choice in Phagwara but the candidate would have to contest on AAP’s symbol.

Meanwhile, the LIP has applied for a symbol with the Election Commission and expect it to be allotted in the next few days. On Sidhu, Simarjit Singh Bains said he respected him and was trying his best to try for a “political relationship” between members of the Awaaz-e-Punjab and AAP.

