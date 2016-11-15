Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee opposing for the sake of opposing demonetitsation : BJP

Citizens stand in a queue outside an ATM to withdraw money on the outskirts of New Delhi. (AP Photo) Citizens stand in a queue outside an ATM to withdraw money on the outskirts of New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Lambasting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Centre’s move to demonetise Rs. 500 and 1000 currency notes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said the opposition has no concrete issues to raise or discuss, and therefore, is opposing for the sake of it.

“The opposition is opposing for the heck of opposing and i think their insecurity is very apparent because on the one hand, doing away with black money also means coming up with cleaner electoral processes. Those who are shying away from being honest are the only people who seem to have this discomfort, whether it’s Arvind Kejriwal or Mamata Banerjee,” BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI.

She asked the chief ministers’ to rise above of their personal agenda and think of national interest first. Earlier, Kejriwal lashed out at Prime Minister Modi for cancelling the legal tender of Rs. 500 and Rs.1000 and asked the latter to roll back the move as this has caused great hardships to the common people.

Mamata Banerjee on the other hand had dubbed the move “dangerous, disastrous, and draconian.” Banerjee also said that the “anti-people, anti-poor government” at the Centre has no moral right to continue in power.

