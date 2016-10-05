Arvind Kejriwal: We know strikes happened, saddened by Prasad’s comment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said he was “saddened” by the statement of BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who had asked if the AAP leader “believed in the valour of the Indian Army”.

He also asked why the BJP was “so scared” about his video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to the video — in which the CM had urged the Prime Minister to “unmask” the false propaganda by Pakistan on surgical strikes across the LoC — Prasad had said the video “suggested” that evidence on the strikes should be released.

However, Kejriwal, who was in Jodhpur Tuesday, said, “I have only said that Pakistan is spreading false propaganda the world over… saying there were no surgical strikes.”

“We all know that surgical strikes did take place. We all agree that surgical strikes took place. But Pakistan is going around the world spreading propaganda, and all over the world, in all newspapers and television channels… it is being said that there were no surgical strikes. So I had only appealed to the Prime Minister… that we have to give a befitting reply to Pakistan’s propaganda and we are with the PM in this, and whatever step he takes, we will support it, and this is what I said,” he said.

“But I am saddened that Ravi Shankar ji is saying that I am indulging in politics… Is it me who is politicising this? It is them. Why is the BJP so worked up if I said that we have to give Pakistan’s false propaganda a befitting reply? Why is the BJP so scared,” he said.

“We all have to answer together to Pakistan’s propaganda and irrespective of our party (affiliations), we have to strengthen the PM’s hands at this hour,” said Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister, who reached Jodhpur Tuesday, travelled to Bikaner to pay his respects at the residence of former party treasurer Krishna Kant Seveda, whose mother died recently. He took a train back to Delhi Tuesday night.

