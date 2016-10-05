Ink thrown at Arvind Kejriwal in Bikaner, 2 ABVP workers detained

Kejriwal had arrived in Bikaner to pay his respects after Seveda’s mother had passed away recently. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) Kejriwal had arrived in Bikaner to pay his respects after Seveda’s mother had passed away recently. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

Two youths affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) threw ink at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday night as they were “angry at his comments on the Indian Army”, said police.

Sub-inspector Ajay Kumar, Kotegate police station, Bikaner, said, “We have detained Dinesh Ojha (24) and Vikram Singh (26) for throwing ink at Arvind Kejriwal. Both are affiliated with the ABVP and they said they were angry with him over his comments on the Indian Army.”

Party worker Prashant Kumar, who was at the spot, said, “The chief minister was coming out of the home of former party treasurer Krishna Kant Seveda. He had barely stepped out when three youths hurled ink at him, along with the bottles, which landed on him and those standing nearby. One person managed to flee while two were apprehended.”

Party’s Sikar Lok Sabha convenor Vinod Modi, who was also accompanying Kejriwal, said, “A lot of people were waiting for the chief minister and he was acknowledging them with folded hands at the threshold of the house. He was about to get in the car when the youths hurled ink at him. The volunteers and police immediately helped him into the vehicle and escorted him to the railway station.”

He added, “It is a shameless act. Someone’s mother had passed away and the family is in mourning. Is this how ABVP behaves with visitors to the house?”

The incident took place around 10.10 pm, when Kejriwal had left Seveda’s house to catch a train back to Delhi. Kejriwal had arrived in Bikaner to pay his respects after Seveda’s mother had passed away recently. Soon after the incident, Kejriwal Tweeted: “Hmmm. God bless those who threw ink at me. I wish them well.”

