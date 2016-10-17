Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Any personal law contradicting the constitution must be reviewed: Dharmendra Pradhan on Triple Talaq

Any personal law contradicting the constitution must be reviewed: Dharmendra Pradhan on Triple Talaq

Arun Jaitley had earlier called for a clear distinction between 'triple talaq' and Uniform Civil Code.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 17, 2016 1:23:15 pm
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Top News

Following Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Facebook post dwelling on the ongoing debate over ‘triple talaq’, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday said that any personal law which contradicts constitutional rights must be reviewed.

“Any personal law such as ‘Triple Talaq’ which contradicts the set of fundamental rights guaranteed by our constitution must be reviewed,” wrote Pradhan in one of a series of tweets.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Jaitley said on Sunday the government is of the clear view that personal laws should be constitutionally compliant and in conformity with norms of gender equality and the right to live with dignity.

Pradhan, through his tweets, said that the “progressive section” of the society must support “every woman’s right of living with dignity & denounce male chauvinism”.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu had asked the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) not to force its view on others and make it political on the issue of Law Commission’s questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code.

The AIMPLB had, in a press conference last Thursday, slammed the government for creating discord between communities, saying the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was against the very constitution of India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now