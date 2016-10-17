Any personal law contradicting the constitution must be reviewed: Dharmendra Pradhan on Triple Talaq

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Following Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Facebook post dwelling on the ongoing debate over ‘triple talaq’, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday said that any personal law which contradicts constitutional rights must be reviewed.

“Any personal law such as ‘Triple Talaq’ which contradicts the set of fundamental rights guaranteed by our constitution must be reviewed,” wrote Pradhan in one of a series of tweets.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Any personal law such as ‘Triple Talaq’ which contradicts the set of fundamental rights guaranteed by our constitution must be reviewed. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 17, 2016

Jaitley said on Sunday the government is of the clear view that personal laws should be constitutionally compliant and in conformity with norms of gender equality and the right to live with dignity.

Hon’ble FM in his Facebook post drew a clear distinction between issues of ‘Triple Talaq’ & Uniform Civil Code. https://t.co/c6fe4bis7s — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 17, 2016

Pradhan, through his tweets, said that the “progressive section” of the society must support “every woman’s right of living with dignity & denounce male chauvinism”.

Progressive section of every community must come forward & support every woman’s right of living with dignity & denounce male chauvinism. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 17, 2016

Earlier, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu had asked the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) not to force its view on others and make it political on the issue of Law Commission’s questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code.

The AIMPLB had, in a press conference last Thursday, slammed the government for creating discord between communities, saying the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was against the very constitution of India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd