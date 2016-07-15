Amarnath yatra continues to remain suspended for second day  

Sadhus chanting religious slogans while waiting for the registration of Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Sadhus chanting religious slogans while waiting for the registration of Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

The Amarnath yatra continued to remain suspended for the second consecutive day on Friday owing to the ongoing unrest in Kashmir following the killing of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces last week.

The yatra was suspended for the second time in less than a week due the security situation following Burhan’s killing.

“The yatra which was suspended yesterday owing to the unrest in Kashmir Valley continues to remain suspended for the second day today,” a police officer said.

He said that no vehicle carrying pilgrims was allowed on to move from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu city towards the Valley.

The official said the situation would be reviewed in the afternoon and a call will be taken on whether or not to allow the movement of the pilgrims.

The yatra was first suspended on July 9 after the violence broke out in the Valley and resumed on July 11 amidst tight security in the evening so the vehicles could cross the troubled areas during the night, the officer said.

Authorities have imposed strict curfew in several districts of the Kashmir valley, to avoid incidents of stone pelting on the security force personnel.

The government said that over 1,500 security force personnel have been injured in the incidents of violence in the Kashmir Valley that erupted after the killing of HM commander Burhan on July 8.

