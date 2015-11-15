Alwar’s Imran Khan is more motivated after Wembley moment

Imran Khan with his daughter Samiya. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Imran Khan with his daughter Samiya. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

“Jaldi boom hogaya,” said Imran Khan, 37, sitting inside his humble house in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Saturday. Just 14 hours ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised his mobile applications for children and youths and told a huge audience in Wembley stadium, London, and those back home, about Imran: “My Hindustan is in Alwar’s Imran Khan.”

“It took me by surprise. Now I want to perfect and fine tune my websites and applications,” Imran said.

With over 52 mobile applications and more than a hundred websites to his name, Imran was woken up around midnight by a friend’s phone call. His wife Kashmiri switched on the television and then woke up their kids to hear what the PM himself had to say of their father.

Imran’s elder brother Ismail Khan, 47, has an explanation why the PM said so: “As a kid, Imran studied under a lantern in our village Khareda. As an adult, he had no formal education in Information Technology but was driven by curiosity; his dedication is akin to Eklavya’s.” After completing his Class XII with Mathematics in 1996, Imran enrolled in a School Teaching Course and got his first job as a government teacher in 1999.

Things changed when Imran’s younger brother Idrees handed him over his desktop computer in 2010, after completing his engineering course.

Around that time, a group of motivated government officials had also decided to set up ‘Project Ekta’. Imran’s websites were spotted by then Alwar District Collector Ashutosh A T Pednekar, who pushed him to support Project Ekta.

His Android applications range from Computer Fundamentals, General Science in Hindi, Hindi Grammar, NCERT Social Science, King of Maths, 20-20 Chemistry Quiz to Indian Political General Knowledge and Indian Constitution.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App