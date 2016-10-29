Air India apologises for story on non-veg food at Puri Jagannath temple

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Air India on Saturday apologised for an error in the article on Puri Jagannath temple which was published in its in-flight magazine, saying the airline did not intend to “hurt sentiments”. It was mentioned in the article titled ‘Devotion can be Delicious’ that non-vegetarian dishes are also served at the temple. “#AI apologises for the error. Our intention was not to hurt sentiments. #ShubhYatra magazine copies have been removed with immediate effect,” the airline said in a tweet. This comes against the backdrop of protests against the article in Odisha.

Said to be the largest in the country, the Jagannath Temple’s kitchen in Puri since its inception has had an army

of 500 cooks and 300 helpers to serve 1,00,000 people every day, round the clock – which means almost 285 varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes every day,” the article published in this month’s magazine had said.

