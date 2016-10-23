Ahmedabad: AAP’s labour wing seeks to double daily wages in state

As a part of its nationwide campaign to demand increase in minimum wages to workers in all sectors, the Shramik Vikas Sangathan (SVS), floated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched a signature campaign in the state on October 20 which will conclude on December 14.

The sangathan is demanding that minimum wages for daily wagers be raised to Rs 14,052 per month as being paid by the Delhi government. The current minimum wages in Delhi were hiked after AAP came to power. The monthly minimum wages in Gujarat at current rates is Rs 7,176. The sangathan is demanding that it be raised to Rs 14,052.

AAP media convener Harshil Nayak said that the sangathan would submit a memorandum to state labour minister Dilip Kumar Thakore on December 15.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App