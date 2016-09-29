Affidavit in Gujarat HC seeks CBI probe into Una incident

Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo) Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo)

Claiming that the investigation into the Una Dalit flogging incident by the CID cannot be trusted since the same agency failed to “properly” probe the Thangadh police firing four years ago, an affidavit moved in the Gujarat High Court reiterated the demand to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

The affidavit, filed by lawyer Ratna Vora, who has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI investigation into the assault on Dalit in Una on July 11, said: “Now state CID crime has filed a chargesheet where prima facie it appears that agency has deliberately not invoked Section 124-A (Sedition) of the IPC in the present case (against accused).”

It said that the CID (crime) was given investigation into the Thangadh case where it filed a C-Summary report after four years of the incident in which three Dalit youths were killed. The affidavit said that even if chargesheet has been filed in the Una case, the CBI should take over the case to find the larger conspiracy.

Earlier this month the CID filed its chargesheet against 34 accused, including four policemen.

The affidavit mentioned incidents like the killing of cattle dealer of Uttra Pradesh in Haryana, the Dadri lynching and the recent attack on a Muslim man by alleged “gau rakshaks” in Ahmedabad were part of a “larger conspiracy.”

The affidavit said: “It shows modus operandi is the same to commit the crime and terrorise the innocent people in the name of cow vigilance. Therefore, it indicates that there is nexus between all the cow vigilantes through out India, with different name of organization they all are involved in such brutal act. Therefore, to investigate “larger conspiracy” the CBI is the only investigating agency to meet the end of justice.”

The court is likely to hear the petition next month.

