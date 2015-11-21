Adityanath barred from entering Allahabad

The district administration had, in a late order on Thursday evening, cancelled the union’s programme over rising tension on the campus over the invitation to Adityanath. The district administration had, in a late order on Thursday evening, cancelled the union’s programme over rising tension on the campus over the invitation to Adityanath.

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath was Friday barred from entering Allahabad, where he was invited to a function by Allahabad University Students’ Union. The district administration had, in a late order on Thursday evening, cancelled the union’s programme over rising tension on the campus over the invitation to Adityanath.

In the wake of the controversy, the authorities Friday declared that the varsity will remain closed for two days.

The Gorakhpur MP was stopped at Vindhyachal in Mirzapur when he was on his way to attend the programme which was being opposed by the student group led by AUSU president Richa Singh but supported by a group led by vice-president Vikrant Singh.

Two other BJP MPs — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Vinod Sonkar — courted arrest when they, too, were prevented from reaching the programme venue.

Bhadohi SP Anil Kumar Rai said: “Adityanath was detained in Aurai and informed that the programme has been cancelled. He addressed the media and returned to Varanasi. The highway remained blocked for some time. He was not put under preventive detention.”

Adityanath, when contacted, blamed the state government for its “autocratic behaviour”. “The University administration did not have any objection to the programme. It is an autonomous body. But the administration intervened under political pressure. This is not democracy but autocracy. The state government bans my movement whenever it wants. The government will have to pay the price for adopting measures that are against the tenets of democracy,” he said., and added, “the SP government appears to be afraid (of me)”.

