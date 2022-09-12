scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Active Covid-19 cases in country decline to 47,176

A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

Active cases in India have dipped to 47,176. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent. (File/ Express Photo)

India logged 5,221 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to 47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,25,239, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu inoculates 12.62 lakh people against Covid-19 in mass vaccination drive

According to the ministry, 215.26 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Advertisement
Also Read |75.38 per cent of children in Karnataka exposed to Covid, shows survey

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 11 new fatalities include three from Maharashtra and two each from Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:09:53 am
Next Story

Rian Johnson unpeels Glass Onion, his Knives Out sequel

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

‘No interviews for non-minority students,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens
Delhi Live

‘No interviews for non-minority students,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row
Delhi Confidential

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints from 7 minor boys
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints from 7 minor boys

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office
AAP in Gujarat

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement