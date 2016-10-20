Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek stable; attempt to murder case lodged, forensic team in Singur

Abhishek Banerjee (Express Photo) Abhishek Banerjee (Express Photo)

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who was injured in a road mishap on National Highway-2 on Tuesday, is stable, doctors at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by P Tandon, CEO of the hospital, said Abhishek had undergone MRI, which has confirmed a orbital floor fracture on the cheek below his left eye. “He is under strict observation of a 14-member medical board that has been set up. Any decision on surgical intervention will be made when the swelling subsides…” it added.

Meanwhile, amid suspicion of foul play in the road mishap, a team of forensic experts led by Tirthankar Sarkar on Wednesday visited the accident site near Singur. The team collected broken glass pieces, examined the paint on the surface of the truck with which Abhishek’s car collided while returning to Kolkata after a public meeting in Murshidabad district.

Abhishek’s car speedometer was found to be stuck at 80 km per hour. “While there is no indication that it was a planned incident, there are clear signs of negligence,” Sarkar said.

Hooghly Police has registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 326 (voluntary causing hurt) of the IPC against unknown persons. Sections of the National Highway Act have also been slapped in the FIR lodged at Haripal police station.

“Though nobody was detained in the incident, a few persons, mainly eyewitnesses, were today questioned by the CID,” an officer said, adding that the driver and helper of the tow truck, which collided with Abhishek’s car, were also quizzed.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, on Wednesday extended her good wishes for health and fast recovery to Abhishek.

In a message, Sonia said her thoughts and prayers are with Abhishek and the Banerjee family in these testing times, and she is happy to learn that Abhishek is stable and responding to the treatment.

