AAP to raise Vidarbha issue in Parliament

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has assured former advocate-general of Maharashtra Shrihari Aney that his party members will raise the Vidarbha statehood demand in Parliament, sources said after a meeting between the two. Aney, who met Kejriwal at his residence Thursday, in turn told Kejriwal that he would support AAP’s demand for full statehood for Delhi.

On the face of it, this understanding between Kejriwal and Aney may not mean much, considering the fact that AAP has only four members in Lok Sabha and Aney does not count for much. However, the AAP stand in favour of a separate state of Vidarbha would embarrass the ruling BJP, which fought the Assembly polls on this plank.

Naturally, while in power, BJP had its hands tied even if it wanted to move forward on the issue because it had the potential of creating a huge law and order problem in Maharashtra.

