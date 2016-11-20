Follow Us:
AAP’s Bhagwant Mann pitted against Sukhbir Singh Badal in Punjab elections

Apart from Sukhbir, Bhagwant Mann also challenged state Congress chief Amarinder Singh to contest against him in Jalalabad.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 20, 2016 10:10:18 pm
aap, bhagwant mann, aap punjab elections, aap punjab candidate, sukhbir singh badal, bhagwant mann aap, bhagwant mann jalalabad, aap jalalabad candidate, aam aadmi party, bhagwant mann kejriwal, arvind kejriwal punjab elections, india news Punjab elections: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann also challenged Amarinder Singh to contest against him in Jalalabad.
Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that MP Bhagwant Mann would be contesting against Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in the upcoming state elections. The Delhi CM took to Twitter to announce the decision. “Bhagwant Mann will fight election against Sukhbir Badal,” Kejriwal tweeted after addressing a rally at Jalalabad where he made the announcement.

43-year-old Bhagwant Mann said that he would take up any role the party assigns him. Apart from Sukhbir, he also challenged state Congress chief Amarinder Singh to contest against him in Jalalabad.

The MP was elected to the Lok Sabha from Sangrur in 2014. Recently he had been in news for doing a Facebook live video of Parliament proceedings. His act was strongly criticised by various political leaders who accused him of compromising with the security situation of the Parliament. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had asked Mann not to attend parliamentary proceedings till the probe against him had completed.

“I am clear I never intended to put the Parliament’s (security) in danger. I had tendered my unconditional apology. But despite that the panel was formed and it means my apology was not accepted,” he had said.

With IANS and ENS inputs.

