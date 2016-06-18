AAP advises Arun Jaitley to look at ‘own conduct’ over ad funds

Hitting out at Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for accusing the Delhi Government for using advertisements to manipulate the media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said Jaitley should look at his own conduct in this regard.

“I would ask Jaitleyji, what is the need of advertisement of the Haryana Government in Delhi and other states; what is the need of advertisement of the Kerala government in Delhi and other states; what is the need of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh government’s ads in other states,” AAP leader Somnath Bharti sought to know from Jaitley.

“He should look at his own conduct. The problem is that they want to be doing everything within their mean to harm our government,” he added.

Watch Video: What’s making news

Lashing out at Jaitley, Bharti sought an explanation from him for spending a whopping Rs. 2,000 crores for celebrating two years of the Modi Government.

“Let Jaitleyji explain what was the need of spending Rs.2,000 crores on celebrating two years of the Modi Governemnt and what has he achieved,” he asked.

He praised the AAP government in Delhi, saying they are phenomenal in comparison to the Modi government.

“Jailteyji should look at the conduct of own party in different states before questioning us? We are fully conscious of our responsibilities and we are living up to it,” he said.

According to reports, Jaitley assailed the AAP government in Delhi, saying the government is using advertising funds to manipulate the media.

“While “friendly” media is being given advertisements, media houses which are critical of the AAP government are being denied ad revenue,” Jailtey said in an interview.

