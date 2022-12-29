scorecardresearch
50 pigs culled so far in MP’s Damoh after detection of African swine fever cases

Around 1,000 more pigs might be culled if the initial measures intended at checking the spread of the infection does not prove to be effective, sources said.

Pigs from one km periphery of the place where the deaths occurred are being culled. (File)
Around 50 pigs have been culled in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh after cases of African swine fever came to light, an official said on Thursday.

Sources in the state veterinary department have reported that around 1,000 more pigs might be culled if the initial measures intended at checking the spread of the infection does not prove to be effective. “The samples of some pigs that died in Hata area, 35 km from Damoh district headquarters, were sent to a government lab in Bhopal, which confirmed three days back that they were infected by the African swine fever,” District Veterinary Officer B K Asati told news agency PTI.

Pigs from one km periphery of the place where the deaths occurred are being cleared (culled) and their carcasses are being disposed off in a proper manner, he said. The nine km area surrounding the place where the pigs died is being monitored closely, Asati assured.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 18:18 IST
