2G case: SC rejects Kanimozhi plea to quash charges

DMK MP Kanimozhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions by DMK MP Kanimozhi and Swan Telecom promoter Shahid Usman Balwa, who had sought quashing the chargesheet against them in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

“It is too late for us to interfere with the trial court proceedings. The court-appointed special public prosecutor says that the recording of evidence is over. Now final arguments have commenced. It would not be proper to deal with these at this stage,” said a bench led by Chief Justice H L Dattu while dismissing their plea.

It said that the verdict by the special court can be challenged in appeal by the parties concerned and the convicts’ right to have high court as a forum of appeal will not be taken away. However, the bench clarified that the High Court shall not entertain any petition that may be filed against any interim order of the trial court.

The special court, on October 22, 2011, had framed charges against former Telecom Minister A Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others including top corporate honchos in the case under penal provisions relating to offences of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

