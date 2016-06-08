Gulberg Society massacre: Victims seek life for convicts

The victims and the survivors of the Gulberg Society massacre have sought life imprisonment till death for all 24 convicts through their lawyer, while pleading for compensation before the special court.
During arguments in the court of special trial judge P B Desai on Monday on quantum of punishment, victims’ lawyer S M Vohra gave a written submission saying that maximum punishment should be given to the convicts considering the gravity of the case which falls under the “rarest of the rare” category.
Noting that the Supreme Court, in many rarest of the rare cases, awarded life imprisonment instead of death, and therefore, the convicts in this case should be awarded life term in prison. The submission said the victims lost their properties and houses among others in the mayhem and compensation should be paid to them.
On the other hand, the Supreme Court appointed- Special Investigation Team on Monday sought either death sentence or life imprisonment till death for all the convicts. The SIT counsel argued the 13 convicts found guilty of lesser offences should be treated at par with the 11 convicted of murder.
Further hearing on awarding quantum of sentence will be held on June 9.
