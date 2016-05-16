Hyderabad: 15 killed in road accident

At least 15 people were killed when an overloaded autorickshaw collided with a sand-laden truck on the outskirts of Bhainsa in Adilabad district of Telangana late Saturday night.

The victims, including five women, four boys and three girls, belonged to two families of brick kiln workers working at Nizamabad. Hailing from Nanded, they were visiting temples in Adilabad.

In a separate incident, seven construction workers were killed when a wall collapsed at Lakshmipur in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

WATCH INDIAN EXPRESS VIDEOS HERE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App