Today, Rahul Gandhi’s Q&A session with party workers in Lucknow

State Congress president Raj Babbar with senior party leader Sanjay Sinh in Lucknow on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) State Congress president Raj Babbar with senior party leader Sanjay Sinh in Lucknow on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

WITH POSTERS carrying the slogan of ‘27 Saal UP Behal’, the stage is set for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with party workers in Lucknow’s Rama Bai ground on Friday.

The main stage, being set up at a height of about 10 feet, is big enough to accommodate over 120 leaders. As many as 100 flashlights have been installed around the dais. A C-shaped ramp of over 100 feet has also been created on either side of the dais to help Rahul interact freely with workers — being referred as ‘Congress Udghosh’. Sources said a Delhi-based event management agency had been hired to build the stage.

State party president Raj Babbar, who reached Lucknow on Thursday afternoon, said it would be one of the biggest political events of Lucknow in recent times. “Each worker will be registered before the event. It is not a rally. People are wrongly calling it a rally. This is workers’ meet with vice-president Rahul Gandhi, where there will be a two-way interaction,” said party MLA Aradhana Mishra — a member of the event’s organising committee.

While senior leaders, including chief minister candidate Sheila Dikshit, AICC general secretary in-charge of UP Ghulam Nabi Azad, Raj Babbar and campaign committee chairman Sanjay Sinh among others would be on a separate dias, Rahul would sit on another dais in front of these leaders.

Sources said while registration of workers would start at 9 am, senior leaders would arrive at the venue around 1 pm. Rahul is expected to reach the ground around 3 pm. The event is likely to end at 7 pm.

The party has set up 90 desks and 30 control rooms, where workers would register themselves with their ID proofs, photographs and contact numbers. The party is expecting about 50,000 workers at the meet.

Chairman of the Congress communication department, Satyadev Tripathi, said Rahul would answer 50 randomly selected questions. Workers would be asked to submit their questions in writing while registering themselves earlier. The rest of the questions would be answered on social media after the event.

Meanwhile, a day before the event, the Congress social media team was busy finalising slogans for the event. These included — ‘Delhi to sanwari thi, ab UP ki baari hai’ — referring to Dikshit and ‘Na jaati ki, na dharma ki, ab baat hogi karma ki’, targeting caste politics in UP.

The party also plans to publicise a toll free number — 80901 80901 — for Congress membership at the event.

