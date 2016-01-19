1 held, several detained for ‘rumours’

Police have arrested one person and detained several others for spreading rumours that a pulse polio immunisation drive led to child deaths.

“We have picked up many people for questioning,” IGP, Kashmir, Javed Mujtaba Geelani said. “We have also made one arrest,” he added.

Geelani said police are trying to zero-in on the people who started this rumour. FIRs have been lodged in different police stations of the Valley.

Police identified the arrested youth as Parvez Ahmad, of Chatlam village in Pampore in south Kashmir.

On Sunday, panic gripped the Valley after rumours spread that some children who were administered polio drops had died. The rumours spread quickly through social networking sites and WhatsApp.

