The Daily Catch-Up: Sonam Wangchuk, Hormuz tensions, AI pricing and today’s top stories

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve picked the stories worth your time—from the day’s biggest developments to the analyses and explainers that will help you understand what happens next.
An FIR alleging cheating and irregularities has put a well-known medical institution under scrutiny, raising questions about oversight in India’s fertility sector.
From his hunger strike to the future of Ladakh, education reforms and the politics of protest, Sonam Wangchuk speaks about why he continues to challenge the establishment and continues to hold out hope.
A proposed cargo levy and renewed geopolitical uncertainty could raise shipping costs and inflate India’s import bill.
The AI race is no longer just about better models. It’s increasingly about affordability, accessibility and winning developers in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.
New Delhi has lodged a formal protest after Indian seafarers were caught in a maritime attack, signalling growing concern over the security situation in one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.
A proposed township featuring villas and a luxury hotel has become the latest flashpoint in Goa’s long-running debate over development, tourism and preserving local identity.
Mumbai’s ambitious redevelopment project has crossed another milestone with a new land allocation.
The debate over research funding is also a debate about academic independence.
View this post on Instagram
An American nuclear fuel company has challenged BARC’s safety concerns, reopening an important conversation about India’s long-term nuclear ambitions.
A cluster of deaths has prompted fresh questions about surveillance, reporting and whether health authorities missed early warning signs.
A landmark judgment continues to influence legal and political arguments over citizenship, migration and constitutional rights decades later.
What should have been a quiet outing spiralled into a terrifying ordeal after an objection to an alleged remark triggered a violent pursuit.
As old government buildings make way for Kartavya Bhawan, this piece traces the history of a bureaucratic landscape that shaped independent India.
Months after overthrowing the government, why Nepal’s youth are up in arms again.
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in focus, India begin another important white-ball assignment. Here’s how both teams line up.
The actor has expanded his real-estate portfolio with a large land purchase near Pune, sparking speculation over what comes next for the property.
Her passing marks the end of a decades-long partnership that quietly accompanied one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated musical careers.
The legal challenge against renovation work at Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence has been dismissed, bringing relief to the actor.