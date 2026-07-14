The Daily Catch-Up: Sonam Wangchuk, Hormuz tensions, AI pricing and today’s top stories

India's Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate the wicket of England skipper Harry Brook during 1st ODI, at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve picked the stories worth your time—from the day’s biggest developments to the analyses and explainers that will help you understand what happens next.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Politics: Sonam Wangchuk speaks on protest, politics, education and why he still believes change is possible.

Sonam Wangchuk speaks on protest, politics, education and why he still believes change is possible. World: New tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could make India’s oil imports significantly more expensive.

New tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could make India’s oil imports significantly more expensive. Crime: Delhi Police probe an alleged surrogacy scam involving one of the capital’s premier hospitals.

Delhi Police probe an alleged surrogacy scam involving one of the capital’s premier hospitals. Technology: Anthropic launches India pricing for Claude as the AI battle shifts to affordability.

Anthropic launches India pricing for Claude as the AI battle shifts to affordability. Sport: India begin their ODI series against England with familiar faces returning to the playing XI.

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An FIR alleging cheating and irregularities has put a well-known medical institution under scrutiny, raising questions about oversight in India’s fertility sector.

From his hunger strike to the future of Ladakh, education reforms and the politics of protest, Sonam Wangchuk speaks about why he continues to challenge the establishment and continues to hold out hope.

A proposed cargo levy and renewed geopolitical uncertainty could raise shipping costs and inflate India’s import bill.