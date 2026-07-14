The Daily Catch-Up: Sonam Wangchuk, Hormuz tensions, AI pricing and today’s top stories

Missed today's biggest stories? From Sonam Wangchuk's interview and rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz to Delhi's surrogacy scam, Claude's India pricing and the latest legal battles in the Supreme Court, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 07:17 PM IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate the wicket of England skipper Harry Brook during 1st ODI, at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)India's Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate the wicket of England skipper Harry Brook during 1st ODI, at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve picked the stories worth your time—from the day’s biggest developments to the analyses and explainers that will help you understand what happens next.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Politics: Sonam Wangchuk speaks on protest, politics, education and why he still believes change is possible.
  • World: New tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could make India’s oil imports significantly more expensive.
  • Crime: Delhi Police probe an alleged surrogacy scam involving one of the capital’s premier hospitals.
  • Technology: Anthropic launches India pricing for Claude as the AI battle shifts to affordability.
  • Sport: India begin their ODI series against England with familiar faces returning to the playing XI.
The Daily Catch-Up Your 3-minute evening briefing

Delhi hospital faces probe over alleged surrogacy scam

An FIR alleging cheating and irregularities has put a well-known medical institution under scrutiny, raising questions about oversight in India’s fertility sector.

Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Have invited the BJP too’

From his hunger strike to the future of Ladakh, education reforms and the politics of protest, Sonam Wangchuk speaks about why he continues to challenge the establishment and continues to hold out hope.

How tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could hit India’s oil bill

A proposed cargo levy and renewed geopolitical uncertainty could raise shipping costs and inflate India’s import bill.

Anthropic brings India pricing to Claude

The AI race is no longer just about better models. It’s increasingly about affordability, accessibility and winning developers in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

India summons Iran’s envoy over attack on Indian sailors

New Delhi has lodged a formal protest after Indian seafarers were caught in a maritime attack, signalling growing concern over the security situation in one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.

Story continues below this ad

Goa’s luxury housing project runs into local resistance

A proposed township featuring villas and a luxury hotel has become the latest flashpoint in Goa’s long-running debate over development, tourism and preserving local identity.

Fresh land identified for Dharavi redevelopment

Mumbai’s ambitious redevelopment project has crossed another milestone with a new land allocation.

Opinion: Why the CSDS funding row matters beyond one institution

The debate over research funding is also a debate about academic independence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Indian Express (@indianexpress)

The debate over thorium fuel is heating up again

An American nuclear fuel company has challenged BARC’s safety concerns, reopening an important conversation about India’s long-term nuclear ambitions.

Explained: The Andhra Pradesh Covid deaths that puzzled officials

A cluster of deaths has prompted fresh questions about surveillance, reporting and whether health authorities missed early warning signs.

Story continues below this ad

Explained: The Supreme Court ruling that still shapes India’s citizenship debate

A landmark judgment continues to influence legal and political arguments over citizenship, migration and constitutional rights decades later.

A family picnic that ended in a 15-km chase

What should have been a quiet outing spiralled into a terrifying ordeal after an objection to an alleged remark triggered a violent pursuit.

Podcast of the day: 7,000 cr missing link fails, Bihar teen left to die, and a scholarship fraud

The end of an era at Delhi’s Central Secretariat

As old government buildings make way for Kartavya Bhawan, this piece traces the history of a bureaucratic landscape that shaped independent India.

Nepal’s Gen Z  is restive again

Months after overthrowing the government, why Nepal’s youth are up in arms again.

Story continues below this ad

India vs England: The big selection calls for the first ODI

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in focus, India begin another important white-ball assignment. Here’s how both teams line up.

Ranbir Kapoor buys 25 acres near Pune

The actor has expanded his real-estate portfolio with a large land purchase near Pune, sparking speculation over what comes next for the property.

Photo of the Day: Mumbai’s Juhu beach choked with garbage after high tide

Juhu Beach A view of Mumbai’s Juhu Beach, where garbage washed ashore during high tide. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Sunila Sharma, wife of composer Pyarelal, dies at 78

Her passing marks the end of a decades-long partnership that quietly accompanied one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated musical careers.

Supreme Court clears the way for Mannat’s renovation

The legal challenge against renovation work at Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence has been dismissed, bringing relief to the actor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments