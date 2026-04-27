‘Once-in-a-generation agreement’: New Zealand PM Luxon ahead of signing FTA with India

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Monday expressed optimism ahead of the signing of the Free Trade Agreement with India, calling it a “once-in-a-generation agreement”.

“Just over a year ago, I met with Prime Minister Modi in India. We agreed then, that we’d launch negotiations on a free trade agreement. For decades, many people said it couldn’t be done. But tonight, that deal gets signed,” PM Luxon said.

“This is a once-in-a-generation agreement that gives NZ exporters unprecedented access to 1.4 billion people and an economy set to become the third-largest in the world,” he added.

He said that the pact would mean “more jobs on farms and orchards, it means more money coming into local communities, and it means more opportunities for your family to get ahead.”