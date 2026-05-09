India’s new Chief of Defence Staff appointed: Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani to take over from Gen Anil Chauhan

The Centre has appointed Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd) as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs. He will be the third person to assume the post after Gen Bipin Rawat and Gen Anil Chauhan.

The present Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, will complete his tenure on May 30, 2026. ​Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani is currently Military Adviser, National Security Council Secretariat since September 1, 2025. Before that, he was the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from 01st Jul 2024 to 31st July 2025 and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command from March 2023 till June 2024.