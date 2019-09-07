India never aggressor despite being vishwa guru: Venkaiah

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that even though India acts with restraint in the face of “grave provocations”, the country will give a befitting response if it is attacked. Speaking at the launch of a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind in the last one year, Naidu said, “If you go through the history of India, it was never an aggressor, never attacked any country in spite of being known as ‘vishwaguru’ (world leader), in spite of having maximum GDP much before others.”

Advertising

He said India “never attacked any other country” even as “all other Tom, Dick and Harry came and attacked us, ruled us, ruined us and cheated us”.

“If you want to live in harmony, in peace, you must live together, work together, and then move together,” he said.

“In spite of grave provocations, you must be seen in the recent past, we are not doing anything. But if somebody attacks us, we will give a reply to them which they will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives,” the Vice President emphasised, without naming any country. He said this should be understood by everyone, including those who try to provoke India. Naidu also quoted from the book regarding India’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty through peaceful means and said that the country has always strongly adhered to the values of peace and cooperation.

He said President Kovind expects a high level of commitment among bureaucrats, and that he has inspired hundreds of young civil servants to become change agents, delivering social justice and acting as custodians of constitutional ethic and rule of law. The books, titled ‘Republican Ethic (vol. 2)’ and ‘Loktantra ke Swar (khand 2)’, have been published by the Publications Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and will be on e-platforms such as Kindle and App Store to meet the demands of e-book readers, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said.