India-Nepal ties are as stable as the Himalayas, says PM Modi in Lumbini

MARKING HIS first official visit to the birthplace of the Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday marked Buddha Purnima by laying the foundation stone of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage in Nepal’s Lumbini — the first such facility to be set up by India there.

Modi later said the two countries of “Buddha’s birth and enlightenment together have an obligation to work for the entire humanity” — and said that relations between India and Nepal are “as ancient as the ocean and as stable as the Himalayas”.

“The growing and strengthening friendship between India and Nepal will work for the benefit of the entire humanity amid the kind of global situation that is emerging today. The devotion to Lord Buddha binds us together, and makes us members of one family,” Modi said, referring to Nepal and India as “the countries of Buddha’s birth and enlightenment”.

“The energy of the place, where Lord Buddha was born, gives a different feeling. I was happy to see that the Mahabodhi sapling I had gifted in 2014 for this place, is now growing into a tree,” Modi said. He was referring to his first visit abroad after becoming prime minister when he had gifted a sapling brought from Bodh Gaya.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering after the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage. It is the first centre to be established by India in Lumbini, where several of the world’s major countries, including the US and China, have centres dedicated to Buddhism.

Reiterating a Ramayana reference he had made during his previous visit, Modi referred to India-Nepal ties and said Lord Ram was incomplete without Sita. “The teachings of the Buddha had universal relevance which, assisted by technology, would enrich the world,” he said.

Sharing the dais with Modi, Deuba endorsed the proposal to build a Buddhist circuit, linking Sarnath, Bodhgaya, Kushinagar and Lumbini. “The construction of the circuit, apart from binding the two countries culturally, will promote tourism,” Deuba said while thanking Modi for India’s help in post-earthquake reconstruction and development.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Indian centre will be a ‘NetZero’ compliant complex in terms of energy, water and waste handling, which will house prayer halls, meditation centers, library, exhibition hall, cafeteria, offices and other amenities.

On Monday, Modi was accompanied during the day-long visit, which included a stopover at the seventh-century Maya Devi temple, by Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba. The two leaders also held a meeting to discuss the “full range of bilateral relations”.

The two sides also signed six MoUs, including a Dr Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies in Lumbini Buddhist University; ICCR Chairs of Indian Studies in Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu University; and, a joint master’s degree programme between IIT-Madras and Kathmandu University.

There was also an MoU between Sutlej Jala Vidyut Nigam, a Himachal government subsidiary, and Nepal Electricity Authority for a 695 MW Arun-4 power project under which Nepal will receive 152 MW of free electricity under a sharing arrangement.

“Today’s meeting with PM @SherBDeuba was excellent. We discussed the full range of relations between India and Nepal. Key MoUs were signed which will diversify and deepen cooperation,” Modi tweeted.

“PM @narendramodi holds bilateral talks with PM @SherBDeuba in Lumbini. Opportunity to strengthen ongoing cooperation and develop new areas in our multifaceted partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted at the start of the meeting.

This is Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal after becoming Prime Minister. Monday’s foundation ceremony was conducted by monks belonging to three major Buddhist traditions — Theravada, Mahayana and Vajrayana. The two prime ministers also unveiled a model of the centre.

At the Maya Devi temple, the two leaders paid their respects at the marker stone inside the premises, which is said to pinpoint the birth spot of the Buddha. They also attended the puja conducted according to Buddhist rituals and lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar adjacent to the temple.

Deuba also hosted a luncheon in honour of Modi. “Today’s visit has provided further momentum to the multifaceted partnership between the two countries and advanced cooperation in key areas, particularly in education, culture, energy and people to people exchanges,” the MEA said.

“Thank you, Shree @narendramodi Jee, for visiting Lumbini on #BuddhaPurnima today. I believe your special pilgrimage to the Birthplace of Lord Buddha has further strengthened our friendship and cultural ties,” Deuba tweeted.

(With Divya A in New Delhi)