India, Nepal review progress of Raxaul-Kathmandu rail link, cross-border railway projects

India-Nepal railway project: India and Nepal have reviewed on the progress of several cross-border railway projects, including the Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge (BG) railway line. The discussions were held in Kathmandu during the 10th Project Steering Committee (PSC) and the 8th Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings to review cross-border railway cooperation, which took place on June 11-12, 2026.

India and Nepal review progress on strategic railway links (Image: @IndiaInNepal/X) India and Nepal review progress on strategic railway links (Image: @IndiaInNepal/X)

India-Nepal rail connectivity: Raxaul-Kathmandu railway, Janakpur-Ayodhya train services in focus

According to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, both sides discussed the progress of several railway projects, including the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar BG railway lines. Both these projects are being developed with grant assistance from the Government of India (GoI).

They also discussed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the commencement of passenger train services on the Janakpur-Ayodhya section.