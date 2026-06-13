India, Nepal review progress of Raxaul-Kathmandu rail link, cross-border railway projects

3 min readJun 13, 2026 06:39 PM IST
India-Nepal railway project: India and Nepal have reviewed on the progress of several cross-border railway projects, including the Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge (BG) railway line. The discussions were held in Kathmandu during the 10th Project Steering Committee (PSC) and the 8th Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings to review cross-border railway cooperation, which took place on June 11-12, 2026.
India and Nepal review progress on strategic railway links (Image: @IndiaInNepal/X)
India-Nepal rail connectivity: Raxaul-Kathmandu railway, Janakpur-Ayodhya train services in focus
According to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, both sides discussed the progress of several railway projects, including the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar BG railway lines. Both these projects are being developed with grant assistance from the Government of India (GoI).
They also discussed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the commencement of passenger train services on the Janakpur-Ayodhya section.
Apart from these projects, the two sides also discussed the Final Location Survey (FLS) report of the proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu BG railway link, technical support for Nepal’s East-West Railway project and the possibility of developing more railway networks. These railway projects are aimed at promoting economic growth and development.
“Both sides agreed to continue the close engagement for further strengthening cooperation in the railway sector,” the Embassy said in a statement.
India and Nepal review progress on strategic railway links (Image: @IndiaInNepal/X)
Last year, India and Nepal interchanged a Letter of Exchange (LoE) to amend the Protocol to the Treaty of Transit, a move aimed at facilitating rail-based trade between the two countries.
“This signing will facilitate the movement of rail-based freight between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal) including bulk cargo under an expanded definition. This liberalization extends to key transit corridors- Kolkata-Jogbani, Kolkata–Nautanwa (Sunauli), and Visakhapatnam–Nautanwa (Sunauli), thereby strengthening multimodal trade connectivity between the two countries and Nepal’s trade with third countries,” the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release on November 13, 2025.
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It also enables direct rail connectivity along the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link for both containerized and bulk cargo, facilitating transport from the ports of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam to the Nepal Customs Yard cargo station located in Morang District, near Biratnagar in Nepal.