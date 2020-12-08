India, Nepal review infra development along border

The Indo-Nepal border as seen from the Indian side at Panitanki. On the other side of the border in Nepal is Kakarbhitta. (File photo)

India and Nepal on Monday reviewed the development of cross-border trade infrastructure and discussed ways to boost trade and investment, including the creation of cross-border economic zones.

These issues were discussed during a virtual meeting of the bilateral inter-governmental committee on trade and transit, seen as another step towards the normalisation of ties that were hit by a border row earlier this year.

Nepal had indicated its desire to review various issues related to trade and transit arrangements during Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s visit to Kathmandu last month.

A statement from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said the meeting reviewed development of cross-border trade infrastructure and discussed ways to promote investments, including a new proposal on developing cross-border economic zones and holding a meeting of the joint business forum.

The two sides also reviewed treaties on trade and transit. The two commerce secretaries noted that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there was smooth and unimpeded movement of trade.

