India, Nepal commit to early completion of boundary works

Eight months after the boundary row erupted between India and Nepal, foreign ministers of the two countries discussed the issue and expressed the commitment to early completion of the boundary works in the disputed areas.

Visiting Nepal Foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the two sides are mindful that they should not let any outstanding issue “become irritant in an otherwise friendly relationship”.

Asked about China’s influence, he said Nepal has always ensured their soil is not misused against any of its neighbours.

After the bilateral meeting with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Gyawali said, “Yes, we discussed the boundary matters. We both are committed to finalise it at the earliest.”

He was responding to a question at an interaction organised by Indian Council of World Affairs. “Needless to say that the relationship between neighbours has its own characters. Mutual trust, understanding and respect for each other’s sensitivities and concerns contribute to strengthen the foundation of such relationships.”

“In this spirit, we desire to start the conversation with a view to resolving the question of boundary alignment in the remaining segments. Many of you may be aware that Nepal and India share over 1,800 km long international boundary most of which is jointly mapped. Only in the stretches of some kilometers, the work remains to be completed,” he said.

“We pursue an independent foreign policy and our conduct of external relations is based on a balanced outlook. We do not harbour ill-will against anyone. Amity with all and enmity with none is our motto. Guided by the same principles, we seek to foster relations with neighbours and all friendly countries around the world,” he said, in a thinly-veiled reference to the battle for influence between India and China.

Jaishankar tweeted, “Co-chaired the 6th India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting with FM @PradeepgyawaliK. Detailed review of our broad ongoing cooperation. Confident that our multifaceted partnership will continue to strengthen.”