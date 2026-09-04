‘Climate change a common challenge’: India on Nepal’s ‘justice’ demand

India responds to Nepal's climate compensation demand after devastating floods, saying developed nations must lead on emissions cuts, finance and technology.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Sep 4, 2026 08:58 PM IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a press conference, said India had extended support to the Nepal government and its people following the devastating floods.MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a press conference, said India had extended support to the Nepal government and its people following the devastating floods. (File Photo)
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to the Nepal’s foreign minister Shisir Khanal’s call for climate-related compensation from major greenhouse gas emitters, reiterating India’s position that developed countries must take the lead in tackling climate change.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a press conference, said India had extended support to the Nepal government and its people following the devastating floods.

“As a close friend and partner, India responded promptly and will continue to support the reconstruction and recovery efforts in the country,” Jaiswal said.

Responding to the Nepalese foreign minister’s remarks, Jaiswal said Nepal had since issued a clarification. “India has consistently maintained that climate change is a common challenge, and action in this regard must be based on the principle of common differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities,” he said.

Jaiswal added that developed countries, which are historically responsible for a significant share of global emissions, must take the lead in reducing emissions and support developing countries through finance and technology transfers.

The Nepal-Tibet border region was struck by a devastating flash flood on August 26, following a glacier collapse. The disaster has left 1,259 people dead and nearly 5000 missing.

Also Read | Nepal floods: How 2 workers were rescued from a buried tunnel after 9 days | Step-by-step

The flooding, reportedly linked to the collapse of ice and rock from a high-altitude glacier near Langtang National Park, sent volumes of water and debris through the Lhende Khola, Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river valleys.

What did the Nepal Foreign Minister say?

On Wednesday, Nepal’s foreign minister Shishir Khanal launched a diplomatic push for climate-related compensation from major greenhouse gas emitters, with India, China and the US among the countries he identified.

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In an interview with the Nepalese newspaper, Kathmandu Post, Khanal said such assistance was “not a matter of charity; it is a matter of legal and moral liability.”

Also Read | ‘Justice, not aid; India, China, US have responsibility’: Nepal minister on floods

He argued that India, China, and the US had responsibility to compensate climate-vulnerable countries such as Nepal. His comments referred to United Nations data indicating that the three countries together account for 45 to 48 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

India is the world’s third-largest emitter, accounting for seven to eight percent of global emissions, behind China and the US, according to the data cited by Khanal.

Nepal PM thanks India, China for assistance

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Nepal, Balen Shah thanked the country’s neighbours for their swift assistance following the disaster.

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Addressing Parliament, Shah thanked India and China for their support and highlighted their role in the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

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