‘Climate change a common challenge’: India on Nepal’s ‘justice’ demand

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a press conference, said India had extended support to the Nepal government and its people following the devastating floods. (File Photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to the Nepal’s foreign minister Shisir Khanal’s call for climate-related compensation from major greenhouse gas emitters, reiterating India’s position that developed countries must take the lead in tackling climate change.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a press conference, said India had extended support to the Nepal government and its people following the devastating floods.

“As a close friend and partner, India responded promptly and will continue to support the reconstruction and recovery efforts in the country,” Jaiswal said.

Responding to the Nepalese foreign minister’s remarks, Jaiswal said Nepal had since issued a clarification. “India has consistently maintained that climate change is a common challenge, and action in this regard must be based on the principle of common differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities,” he said.