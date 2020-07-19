Bihar: Indian national injured after Nepal Police opens fire along border in Kishanganj

Nepal Police opened fire along the India border in Bihar’s Kishanganj. (Source: Google Maps) Nepal Police opened fire along the India border in Bihar’s Kishanganj. (Source: Google Maps)

An Indian national was injured after the Nepal Police allegedly shot at three men near India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj, news agency ANI reported.

The injured person has been shifted to hospital and an investigation in the case is underway, the Kishanganj Superintendent of Police told ANI.

This is the second such incident to have been reported from the India-Nepal border in recent times. Last month, the Nepal Armed Police Force, responsible for border security, had opened fire on a group during a clash at a border point near Sitamarhi in Bihar, killing one Indian and injuring two others.

Senior police officers of Nepal and Bihar and the Sashastra Seema Bal had, however, stuck to calling it a local incident, and maintained that it had nothing to do with the border row between Delhi and Kathmandu over territorial claims to Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand.

