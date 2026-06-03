No role for third party in border dispute: India

TWO DAYS after Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah raised the boundary dispute with India in his speech at the country’s parliament and sought involvement of China and the UK to address the long-standing dispute, India on Tuesday categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve the issue and underlined that there are “bilateral mechanisms” to deal with it.

Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday, “We have seen the remarks of the Prime Minister of Nepal concerning India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement issued by Nepali foreign ministry on this matter.”

“While close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments. The shifting of the course of the Gandak river has resulted in this situation,” he said.