scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

India needs weak PM and ‘khichdi’ govt, says Asaduddin Owaisi

A powerful prime minister helps only the powerful people, he said, speaking at a press conference.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

India should have a weak prime minister and a “khichdi” or multi-party government after the next Lok Sabha elections so that the weaker sections of society benefit, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Saturday.

A powerful prime minister helps only the powerful people, he said, speaking at a press conference.

The AIMIM chief also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that it was no different from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat as it kept mum on the controversial release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

The AIMIM will field candidates in the Gujarat Assembly polls which are likely to be held in December, he informed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Attacking Narendra Modi, the AIMIM leader said “the most powerful prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru” blamed the “system” when questioned about unemployment, inflation, Chinese intrusion and waiver of corporate tax and bank loans of industrialists.

“I believe the country now needs a weak prime minister. We have seen a powerful prime minister, now we need a weak PM so that he could help the weak. A powerful PM is only helping the mighty,” he said.

The country also needs a “khichdi” government — a term used for a rainbow coalition — with a different flavour, the AIMIM chief stated.

Advertisement

“When someone weak becomes prime minister, the weak will benefit. When a strong person becomes prime minister, the powerful gain. This should be the effort for 2024 (elections). Let’s see what happens,” Owaisi added.

On “revdi” (freebie) politics debate, he said, “What you call revdi is being offered by all. The PM waives corporate tax and loans of industrialists. AAP is no different from the BJP. Both keep saying the same things. AAP does not say a word on Bilkis Bano.” Asked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being projected by some as the opposition’s PM candidate for 2024, Owaisi said the BJP would benefit if the opposition tried to compete with Modi by projecting faces.

“Instead, all of us need to compete with the BJP on all the Lok Sabha seats together,” he said.

Advertisement

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar, the AIMIM chief said the Bihar chief minister was an ally of the BJP when the 2002 Gujarat riots took place, he formed governments with the saffron party, and now he has joined hands with someone else.

Most political parties are vying to become bigger flag-bearers of the Hindutva ideology while putting aside the issues of inflation, unemployment, education and health, he said.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:11:29 pm
Next Story

Indian sand artists pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, netizens divided

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

How the UK National Anthem changed back to ‘God Save the King’
Express Explained

How the UK National Anthem changed back to ‘God Save the King’

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback
Mumbai Art Street

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback

The story behind Kate Middleton's 'mourning jewellery' after Queen's death

The story behind Kate Middleton's 'mourning jewellery' after Queen's death

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement