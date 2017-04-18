India needs to fight communalism: President Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherji addresses the felicitation function of freedom fighters to mark Champaran Satyagrah Centenary in Patna on Monday. (Source: Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) President Pranab Mukherji addresses the felicitation function of freedom fighters to mark Champaran Satyagrah Centenary in Patna on Monday. (Source: Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

NDA leaders skipped an event organised by the Bihar government on Monday as part of its Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations. Among the leaders who attended were AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. President Pranab Mukherjee, who was the chief guest at the function to felicitate freedom fighters from across the country, said that India needed to “fight communalism, sectarianism and prejudices”.

President Pranab Mukherji and Bihar CM Kumar in Patna on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Ravi) President Pranab Mukherji and Bihar CM Kumar in Patna on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Ravi)

President Pranab Mukherji ,Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav during the felicitation function of freedom fighters to mark Champaran Satyagrah Centenary in Patna on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Ravi) President Pranab Mukherji ,Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav during the felicitation function of freedom fighters to mark Champaran Satyagrah Centenary in Patna on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Ravi)

“To keep India united, we must celebrate its diversity. Something precious in the Indian psyche, which keeps the people together,” he said. “Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations needed to be observed because we should know our roots and know how and from where we have come this far… Champaran Satyagraha was the laboratory of the Indian freedom movement,” he added.

President Pranab Mukherji greets Baburam Dushadh, freedom Fighter from bihar, during the felicitataion Program to mark the Champaran Satyagrah Centenary in Patna on Monday. On dias Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi , Governor Ram Nath Kovind, DY CM Tejaswi Yadav, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, HRD Minister Ashok Chaudhary were Present.

(Source: Express Photo by Prashant Ravi) President Pranab Mukherji greets Baburam Dushadh, freedom Fighter from bihar, during the felicitataion Program to mark the Champaran Satyagrah Centenary in Patna on Monday. On dias Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi , Governor Ram Nath Kovind, DY CM Tejaswi Yadav, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, HRD Minister Ashok Chaudhary were Present.(Source: Express Photo by Prashant Ravi)

Nitish said that stories of Gandhi would be told to students after school prayers. “We have already enforced prohibition. We will now fight dowry and child marriage,” he said. Lalu said the Grand Alliance was formed in Bihar to “uphold Gandhi’s dream to keep communities united”.

Volunteers of Champaran Centenary program lift in arms to the ageing Freedom Fighters in Patna on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Ravi) Volunteers of Champaran Centenary program lift in arms to the ageing Freedom Fighters in Patna on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Ravi)

About 3000 freedom fighters from every corners of India bvisited Patna to particiapte in the Champaran Satyagrah Centenary year celebration. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Ravi) About 3000 freedom fighters from every corners of India bvisited Patna to particiapte in the Champaran Satyagrah Centenary year celebration. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Ravi)

Rahul said the freedom movement was fought not by Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs but by Indians. In a veiled attack on the BJP, he said: “There could be a difference between power and truth. The truth may not always be on the side of those in power… The only meaning of Hindu religion is to protect the truth… Those in power must not spread hatred and bully people, for the country cannot agree to this.” With NDA leaders including former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi giving the event a miss, and the organisers having to remove their nameplates at the last moment. the political overtones were evident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App