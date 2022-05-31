India needs job security, not ‘racial purity’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt

Reacting to a news report on Culture Ministry’s plan to study ‘racial purity’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government saying that India needs job security and economic prosperity.

Tagging a report by The New Indian Express titled ‘Culture Ministry to Study Racial Purity of Indians’, Rahul, in a tweet, said: “The last time a country had a culture ministry studying ‘racial purity’, it didn’t end well. India wants job security & economic prosperity, not ‘racial purity’, Prime Minister.”

The news report further stated that the Ministry of Culture is in the process of acquiring an array of DNA profiling kits and associated state-of-the-art machines for establishing the genetic history and “trace the purity of races in India”.

The Ministry of Culture is tasked with preservation and promotion of art and culture of India.

Gandhi’s remarks come in the backdrop of the growing Aryan-Dravidian debate in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with Congress and BJP leaders sparring over racial belonging.

Recently, Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, in the course of a speech to mark the death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, asked whether the RSS had its origins in India and whether it was an Aryan or Dravidian outfit.

The Tamil Nadu government led by M K Stalin has projected itself as one reflective of Dravidian culture and sentiments, as opposed to the “Aryan aggression of the BJP”.