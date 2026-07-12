India to hold 1-day mourning as Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad dies

India has announced a one-day national mourning on Monday (July 13) after Qatar’s former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died. Sheikh Hamad headed the gas-rich Gulf country of Qatar from 1995 to 2013.

The former Emir, who was 74-year-old at the time of his death, is credited with transforming the Persian Gulf nation into a key player in diplomacy, media and investment across national boundaries.

India’s tricolour will be flown at half-mast and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences at the demise of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, noting that he was “a visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity and was a true friend of India.”