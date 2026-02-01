‘Strong reflection of India’s Nari Shakti’: PM Modi lauds Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the day of the Union Budget 2026. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@narendramodi)

Calling it “historic,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026 as a strong reflection of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ (feminine strength).

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s record ninth consecutive Budget presentation in the Parliament on Sunday, PM Modi, in a virtual address to the nation, said, “Today’s budget is historic. It reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.”

Modi said this year’s Budget presents an ambitious roadmap to provide new momentum to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. “This Budget is a highway of opportunities. The Budget strengthens the foundation of India’s bright future. This year’s Budget is the foundation for our journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.