‘Strong reflection of India’s Nari Shakti’: PM Modi lauds Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Calling it “historic,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026 as a strong reflection of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ (feminine strength).
Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s record ninth consecutive Budget presentation in the Parliament on Sunday, PM Modi, in a virtual address to the nation, said, “Today’s budget is historic. It reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.”
Modi said this year’s Budget presents an ambitious roadmap to provide new momentum to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. “This Budget is a highway of opportunities. The Budget strengthens the foundation of India’s bright future. This year’s Budget is the foundation for our journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.
He added, “This Budget will provide fresh energy and speed to the ‘Reform Express’ on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India.”
“This budget further strengthens India’s role in the world. The 1.4 billion citizens of India are not satisfied with being just the fastest-growing economy. We want to become the world’s third-largest economy as soon as possible. This is the resolve of millions of countrymen,” he asserted.
He said that the Budget 2026 fulfils the vision of trust-based governance in the country. “This Budget fulfils the vision of trust-based governance and human-centric economic framework. It is a unique Budget which focuses on reducing fiscal deficit, controlling inflation, while balancing high capital expenditure and robust economic growth.”
He also said that the support that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have received through the Budget this year will provide them new strength to escalate from a local to a global level.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Social media remains flooded with videos of incidents capturing the questionable civic sense in India. Be it performing reckless stunts on roads or littering tourist spots, such incidents highlight a lack of public decency in the country. A new video has triggered a similar conversation once again, showing a couple risking their lives to take photos in the middle of a highway.