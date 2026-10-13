India reiterates Ladakh ‘integral, inalienable’ part of country amid China’s remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday rejected China’s objection to India announcing standard names of places in Ladakh. In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Union Territory of Ladakh is integral part of India, no amount of denial by Chinese side can change this established fact.”

The Ministry reiterated that standard names of places in Ladakh have been given to facilitate their accurate recognition and better awareness.

MEA’s remarks come shortly after China strongly opposed India’s decision to assign standardised names to 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh, claiming that the areas belonged to it.

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“China has never recognised the so-called ‘Union Territory of Ladakh’ unilaterally and illegally established by India,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing.